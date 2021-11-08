Google Pixel 6 Users Face Issues With In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Company Replies

After coming up with a support document that asked Pixel 6 owners to wait until December 2021 to wait for a software update to fix the 'residual light effect' on the display, Google has answered yet another popular complaint among the Pixel 6 users. Apparently, the fingerprint scanner on the Google Pixel 6 does not work as flawlessly as it should have, considering that the Pixel 6 is a flagship smartphone from the company.

A lot of users who have got their hands on the device are complaining about the sluggish on-screen fingerprint scanner on the Google Pixel 6. Users have been facing an issue where they have to keep their thumb multiple times on the scanner before the phone unlocks. The issue makes it difficult for users to unlock their phones in moments of urgency where they need to access some information or call someone immediately.

We're sorry for the hassle. The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes enhanced security algorithms. In some instances, these added protections can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor. Try troubleshooting steps: https://t.co/uTbifE5Uyo. Thanks. ^Levi — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 6, 2021

The fingerprint scanner on Pixel 6 becomes another concern with the smartphone

A Twitter user who goes by the user name @ianxcom1 tweeted at 11:13 PM IST on November 6, 2021, about the issues faced with the Pixel 6's fingerprint scanner. The user says that the sensor on the device needs to be touched six or seven times before the device asks for a PIN to unlock. To the user's reply, Google tweets from its official Twitter handle at 11:23 PM IST on the same date, that the Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes enhanced security algorithms.

Google also says that the delay in recognition of fingerprints might be caused due to the added protection or due to improper contact with the sensor. Google also adds the link to a support page that contains instructions on how to unlock a Pixel smartphone using the fingerprint scanner. The user has mentioned in the same thread that nothing seems to be fixing the issue. According to a report by Engadget, some users have pointed out that the slow performance could be due to the optical nature of the fingerprint scanner that is used in the device.

The report also mentions the uncertainty of Google being able to fix this issue with the help of a software update. Additionally, the only alternative in such a case seems to be unlocking the smartphone with the help of a pattern or passcode. Users should not rely upon the optical face unlock mechanism, as it is not as secure as a Face ID sensor used by Apple and can easily be fooled with the help of a photograph of the owner.

Image: GOOGLE