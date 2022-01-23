Google Pixel 6a Likely To Launch In May; Here's What You Can Expect

It has been a couple of months since Google launched the Pixel 6 series globally. Now, enthusiasts are waiting for the Google Pixel 6a, which would be an affordable spin-off of the Google Pixel 6. According to the trend Google has been following, the company might launch the Google Pixel 6a in the coming months and the smartphone will come with similar or better features as the Google Pixel 5a.

Google Pixel 6a rumoured specifications

According to a tipster who goes by the name @MaxJmb on Twitter, the Google Pixel 6A could launch in May 2022. It is important to note that this is also the month when the Google Pixel smartwatch is expected to launch. It is a possibility that Google will announce both the products at the same launch event. The Google Pixel 6a is expected to feature a 12.2MP camera with OIS. However, some rumours also suggest that the smartphone will feature a 50MP primary lens. Additionally, the smartphone could also have a 12MP ultrawide angle lens. The front camera on the smartphone is an 8MP shooter.

The Google Pixel 6a might come with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display. Under the hood, the smartphone could feature the same processor as the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. For those catching up, the Google Pixel 6 series features the Google Tensor processor which is an octa-core chipset with two high-performance cores, two balanced cores and two high-efficiency cores. The processor is accompanied by Mali-G78 GPU.

Google Pixel 6 specifications

As the Pixel 6a could be a step down from the regular Pixel 6, it is important to have a look at the Google Pixel 6 specifications. Right out of the box, the smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with 411 pixels per inch. The screen on the Google Pixel 6 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone runs on Android 12 and features Google's first chip, the Google Tensor, which is an octa-core processor. The back panel of the Google Pixel 6 has a large visor shaped camera bump which houses a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens.