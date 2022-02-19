Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Reportedly In Works; Codenames Surface Online

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the latest flagship smartphones offered by the Alphabet-owned company. They were launched in October 2021 after months of leaks and rumours. Both the smartphones feature a recognizable rear-camera visor, which runs across the smartphone's back panel. The smartphones run on Android 12 and have great cameras. Given that it has only been a couple of months since its launch, one would not expect to hear about the successors of these smartphones - Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro under development

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google has already started work on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which will be launched later this year. These devices are understood to have "Cheetah" and "Panther" as their codename. Additionally, the report also mentions the name of the processor that will power these devices, which is the Google Tensor GS201 SoC. The chipset is codenamed "Cloudripper." Further, the chipset will have a Samsung Exynos 5300 modern. The publication discovered these details after the release of Google's Android 13 developer preview.

From previous launch events, it can be speculated that the upcoming Pixel devices, i.e. Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro should be launched around October 2022. Other than this, no other information is available about the upcoming smartphones yet. However, there is a lot of time until now and the expected launch in October and more details about the smartphone are bound to come out in the near future. What can be said at the moment is that the smartphone may come out with the latest Android version out of the box and should improve on the camera department.

Currently, Google needs to work on its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices as they are one of the most buggy smartphones launched in a while. Back in December 2021, Google rolled out the December 2021 update for Pixel smartphones. While the company said that the update fixes some issues and bugs with the previous built, users disagreed. Users reported issues with the auto-rotation sensor on the device. Additionally, a report by Android Police also mentioned that the sensors on Google Pixel 6 devices were not returning data or were unable to comprehend the data provided by sensors such as gyroscope, accelerometer and compass. Building upon the number of bug fixes introduced with the December update, the report also mentioned that the Google Pixel 6 is one of the most bug-prone devices launched in a while.