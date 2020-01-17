Here’s Your Best Look Yet At The Upcoming Huawei P40 Pro

Serial tipster Evan Blass has got his hands on what appear to be official-looking renders of the upcoming Huawei P40 Pro. These renders show off the alleged Huawei P40 Pro from every perceivable angle, leaving nothing to the imagination. Basis of what’s on display here, we’re looking at a camera powerhouse, something that Huawei’s P-series have always been known for.

The renders show off the phone in white and black finishes with huge camera modules housing as many as five rear cameras. One of these is a periscope-style telephoto zoom lens. On the front, the phone is seen housing two cameras inside a pill-shaped cutout, sort of like how things are in the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The phone has curved edges and USB Type-C for charging. And, unsurprisingly, there’s no headphone jack.

Huawei P40 Pro incoming in March 2020

Huawei’s Richard Yu has confirmed that the P40-series will arrive in late March 2020, with the company’s own Mobile Services. That's not the same as Huawei launching a phone with its own operating system, aka HarmonyOS. The P40-series will run Google’s Android but phones in the lineup will come without any Google services. To counter that, Huawei will outfit these phones with its own app store and mobile services.

Huawei has been effectively barred from using Android in the long-term following a recent US trade clampdown. Without proper authorization from Google, Huawei can’t launch a new Android phone with the Google Play Store and apps like Google Maps and Gmail. Which is where Huawei’s in-house mobile services come into the picture. It would be interesting to see how many app developers will be on-board, to bring their apps to Huawei’s app store, by the time the P40-series formally arrives in March 2020.

The P40-series is expected to have at least two phones to boot, the regular P40 and the higher-end P40 Pro. Huawei is also known to launch a Lite P-series phone, so that’s also something to look forward to. Huawei launched the flagship P30 and P30 Pro phones at a keynote event in Paris in March this year and looks like the P40 phones will also follow the same launch window.

