Here’s Your Early Look At The Samsung Galaxy S11, Feb Launch Tipped

CAD renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S11 have surfaced online and because these are coming from a reliable source, we have reason to believe, this could well be it – or something very close. Basis of the renders, it seems, Samsung will be joining the squared-out camera module bandwagon like the Google Pixel 4 and iPhone 11. While on the front, it will be sticking to the design language of the Galaxy Note 10.

The renders show off the black variant of the alleged Galaxy S11. On the front, the phone’s seen having an Infinity-O display cutout in the center like the Galaxy Note 10. On the back, it is seen having a five-camera system – that's right, there are five rear cameras on this one. One of them should be the long rumoured 108MP camera that Samsung is said to be developing specifically for the Galaxy S11.

Samsung is also said to be working on a bunch of new camera modes that should theoretically debut in the Galaxy S11. These include “Director’s View, Night Hyperlapse, Single Take Photo, Vertical Panorama, and custom filters.”

The Galaxy S11 is rumoured to come with a 120Hz screen – Samsung will reportedly call it SAMOLED which seems plausible since the company has already filed a patent at the Korean Intellectual Property Office for a ‘SAMOLED’ moniker in the Smartphone Displays category.

Samsung is said to offer as many as three options in the Galaxy S11. One would be standard 60Hz, another would be 120Hz, and a third option would allow the phone to automatically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz, possibly depending on content – this should be to save on battery life.

Coming to core hardware, the Galaxy S11 is tipped to pack Samsung’s Exynos 990 processor. There will be Galaxy S11 versions with Qualcomm equivalent, as is usually the case with these phones. The phone in question will reportedly support 25W fast charging – with Samsung tipped to bundle a compliant charger in the box.

The Galaxy S11 is rumoured to come in three sizes and as many as five variants with the top-end Galaxy S11+ being 5G-only. Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy S11 lineup on February 11, 2020.

