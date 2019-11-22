Samsung Galaxy S11 Tipped To Launch On Feb 11, Key Specs Leaked 

According to a new report, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S11 lineup on February 11, 2020. The report also tips some key hardware specs collaborating some earlier reports as well as adding some new pieces to the Galaxy S11 story. The Galaxy S11 is rumoured to come in three sizes and as many as five variants with the top-end Galaxy S11+ being 5G-only.

The new reports suggests that the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+ phones will come with 120Hz screens – Samsung will be calling them SAMOLED which seems plausible since the company has already filed a patent at the Korean Intellectual Property Office for a ‘SAMOLED’ moniker in the Smartphone Displays category. The Galaxy S11e doesn’t make a mention here so chances are it will have to do with a conventional 60Hz panel.

As per a separate leak, Samsung will offer as many as three options as and when it launches a phone with a 120Hz display – possibly the Galaxy S11. One would be standard 60Hz, another would be 120Hz, and a third option would allow the phone to automatically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz, possibly depending on content – this should be to save on battery life. The new report confirms this aspect as well.

Coming to core hardware, the Galaxy S11 is tipped to pack Samsung’s Exynos 990 processor. There will be Galaxy S11 versions with Qualcomm equivalent, as is usually the case with these phones. All the three Galaxy S11 phones are also said to support 25W fast charging – with Samsung tipped to bundle a compliant charger in the box.

The top-end Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+ phones are said to come with quad rear cameras consisting of a 108MP main camera and a 48MP telephoto camera for 10x lossless zoom and 100x hybrid zoom. The other two cameras remain a mystery for now.

Samsung is said to be working on a bunch of new camera modes that should theoretically debut in the Galaxy S11. These include “Director’s View, Night Hyperlapse, Single Take Photo, Vertical Panorama, and custom filters.”

While Director’s View is said to allow users to access multiple cameras and switch between them while recording video, Night Hyperlapse is presumably hyperlapse with some sort of night mode thrown in. Single Take Photo is said to allow users to simply pan their phone around for 15 seconds as it shoots a series of photos and short videos, while custom filters will reportedly allow users to turn their captured stills into filters. Vertical Panorama is meanwhile said to allow for, well as the name suggests, vertical rather than just horizontal panoramas.

