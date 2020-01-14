Honor 9X Launched In India With 16MP Pop-up, 48MP Triple Rear Cam 

Huawei sub brand Honor launched the Honor 9X lower mid-range phone in India on Tuesday. The Honor 9X that’s launching in India is the global variant of the phone that has been selling in China for a while now. It is Honor’s first phone with a pop-up selfie camera. Plus, there’s a triple camera setup on the rear - making the Honor 9X an interesting camera phone on a budget.

Honor has launched the Honor 9X in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage going all the way to Rs 16,999 for the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will go on sale in India for the first time on January 19 and will be available for buying from online retail website Flipkart. As a promotional offer, Honor will be selling the base 4GB/128GB variant of the Honor 9X at a Rs 1,000 discount on January 19 – this means, this particular variant will be available for Rs 12,999 on January 19.

Honor 9X design, specs

Let’s talk about the phone now. The Honor 9X has a flashy gradient design with distinct X-shaped pattern on the rear and curved glass on the front. And as mentioned earlier, it is Honor’s first phone to ship with a pop-up selfie camera - which is 16MP by the way - that entails in a near all-screen and no-bezel experience. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The Honor 9X will be available in two colours, Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black.

Speaking of core specs, the Honor 9X has a 6.59-inch 1080p+ display and a Kirin 710F processor under the hood. This is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable. The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 software and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with micro-USB charging.

The Honor 9X has three cameras on the rear. There’s a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide angle camera and a 2MP camera for portraits. On the front, the phone has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

