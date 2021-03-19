How To Check Airtel Prepaid Balance? Here Are Ways To Know Your Balance

Airtel is one of the most popular Indian multinational telecom company. Many Indian mobile phone users take airtel prepaid and postpaid subscriptions for internet usage and also for calls. Airtel also launched an app to help its users recharge the data online without having to visit a store. However, lately many users have been having some queries about Airtel balance check. Find out how to check the airtel prepaid balance.

How to check the airtel prepaid balance?

Airtel prepaid and postpaid balance, including the main balance, daily data balance, SMS, and more, can be checked via the app. Customers can use their USSD codes to check the airtel prepaid balance. Additionally, customers can also reach out to customer care to check Airtel balance, validity, and other things. Here is how to check the airtel prepaid balance on the Airtel Thanks app?

How to check Airtel data balance in Airtel Thanks app

The app is probably the easiest and fastest ways to check your Airtel balance

Download the Airtel Thanks app from Google Play Store and App Store on your device

Open the app and register with your Airtel mobile number to access the features

Now go to the ‘Services’ section. You will find it in the bottom left corner of the app.

You will find details of your active recharge, data usage, SMS balance, and much more.

The app will also display your Airtel recharge pack validity.

How to check Airtel prepaid balance using USSD code?

To check Airtel’s main balance, dial *123#. The balance information will soon reflect on your screen in a few seconds. The main balance is usually talk time, which is free for Airtel 4G customers with current all-in-one recharge packs.

For checking your Airtel net balance, dial *123*10#. Customers must note that this is exclusive to prepaid customers

*121# USSD code is used to tell you about various offers on your Airtel number.

When your balance is over, Airtel Prepaid customers can dial *141# and take loan balance for talk time.

Airtel data and other details via customer support

Dial 121 to connect with Airtel customer support

Dial 198 for any complaints regarding your Airtel network

Dial 1909 for activation of DND service

Dial 123 for Airtel recharge

Image Source: Snap from Airtel (Official website)