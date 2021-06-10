How To Evolve Galarian Slowpoke Into Slowking Or Slowbro In Pokemon Go? Explained

Pokemon Go is perhaps the most creative handheld game ever. Most portable games let the player play the game in the solace of their home, this one then again needs the player to wander out of their customary ranges of familiarity to play the game. Pokemon Go places the major parts in the shoes of a maturing Pokemon mentor who's gotta catch'em all who needs to wander out in the audacious world and find and catch the absolute best Pokemon. Numerous players have inquired how to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Slowking in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Slowking in Pokemon Go?

Galarian Slowpoke evolution in Pokemon Go is Galarian Slowbro, the players can perform the Galarian Slowpoke evolution by catching 30 Poison-type Pokemon while travelling with Slowpoke as their buddy and then feeding it 50 candy. When Galarian Slowking will be added to the game, the players will have to catch another set of poison-type Pokemon and feed it more candy to perform the evolution. Galarian Slowpoke is a part of the first generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kanto region. The difference between Galarian and normal Slowpoke is that the Galarian Slowpoke has yellow coloring on its head and its tail. Check out the Pokedex Description for Slowpoke below:

Slowpoke uses its tail to catch prey by dipping it in water at the side of a river. However, this Pokémon often forgets what it's doing and often spends entire days just loafing at water's edge.

Pokemon Go Galarian Slowpoke stats

Pokemon Go Galarian Slowpoke isn’t the strongest Pokemon, but having this Pokemon and evolving it to the next stage can prove to be advantageous for the players. Players should try adding a Galarian Slowpoke to their collection as soon as possible. Even though Slowpoke isn’t the strongest Pokemon, it can still hold its ground against difficult enemies. To get the best out of this Pokemon the players should check out some of its stats such as Slowpoke best moveset, Slowpoke weakness, and more below:

Pokémon GO Galarian Slowpoke is a Psychic type Pokemon with a max CP of 1386, 109 attack, 98 defense and 207 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Galarian Slowpoke weakness is Bug, Dark and Ghost type moves. Slowpoke is boosted by Windy weather. Galarian Slowpoke best moveset is Confusion and Psychic (8.59 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE