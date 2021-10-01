How To Get Free AirPods? Check Out This New Apple IPhone 12 And 12 Mini Diwali Deal

Several tech giants have released exciting offers and discounts for the Indian community for this festive season. Apple has also joined the bandwagon and has released a special Diwali offer on iPhone 12 and 12 mini. Apple India users who purchase either the Apple iPhone 12 or 12 mini, will get a pair of AirPods free. Nothing has been specified about the exact model of AirPods. The community is still curious to know if Apple is offering the AirPods second generation with the wireless charging case.

iPhone 12 and 12 mini Price

Before releasing this discount, Apple has already reduced the price of their iPhone 12 series because of the launch of the iPhone 13. The current iPhone 12 price on Apple’s official website is Rs 65,900 which is a massive cut down from its original price of Rs 79,900. The iPhone 12 mini price on the website is Rs 59,900. Apart from reducing the pricing of the Apple iPhone 12, makers have also discontinued their iPhone 12 Pro series. It was a bit shocking to see Apple directly stop the sales of these phones. But we have a solution for you. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is currently live and the iPhone 12 Pro series is currently available at a good discounted price.

More about iPhone 13

Currently, iPhone 13 Pro is available to buy on Apple’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon. The iPhone 13 Pro is available in four colour variants including the Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. iPhone 13 Price in India has been set as Rs. 1,19,900 and it can rise up to Rs. 1,79,900 for the Pro Max 1 TB variant. Talking about iPhone 13 battery life, Apple has installed a brand new battery much better than the iPhone 12. The phone is also loaded with a new MagSafe battery pack along with several new accessories that were showcased during the Apple California Stream. Apple has not announced anything official about their festive deals till now but more is expected to be released soon.