How To Get Free Data On Airtel? Free 30 GB Upon Upgrade To Airtel 4G

Airtel users who upgrade to Airtel 4G will receive 30 GB of free data as part of a special campaign. This initiative will raise awareness of Airtel's "Mera Pehla Smartphone" programme, allowing more Indians to connect to the company's 4G network. So how to get free data on Airtel? Continue reading the article to know about this new free Airtel data plan.

Free Data on Airtel

Customers with 2G/3G mobile devices will be eligible for 30 GB of free data when they switch to a 4G smartphone under the programme. Prepaid clients will receive 1 GB of data every day for the next 30 days, in addition to whatever bundle they have purchased. On addition to their plan perks, postpaid subscribers will receive a FREE 30 GB data (with rollover) in their first payment cycle. Customers can check their eligibility and claim their free data by dialling 51111 or using the My Airtel App. The 30 GB of free data will be available within 24 hours of submitting your claim.

Airtel is collaborating with a number of mobile handset makers to establish an open ecosystem of low-cost 4G smartphones that will be available for less than or similar to the cost of a feature phone. Customers from all around India have reacted positively to the project. Samsung, Intex, Karbonn, Lava, Celkon, Motorola, Lenovo, Nokia, Itel, Zen, Karbonn, and Lephone are all Airtel partners.

While 4G smartphones are quickly becoming the standard, upgrading from a feature phone or 3G device to a 4G smartphone is a huge decision and a long-term commitment for millions of users. This is one of the largest customer incentive programmes, and Airtel consumers will be able to explore the online world at 4G speeds and fully utilise the capabilities of their cellphones as a result of this campaign.

Bharti Airtel Limited, often known as Airtel, is an Indian telecommunications services business headquartered in New Delhi. It has operations in 18 South Asian and African nations, as well as the Channel Islands. Depending on the country of operation, Airtel offers 2G, 4G LTE, 4G+ mobile services, fixed line broadband, and voice services.

IMAGE: Airtel