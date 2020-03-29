How To Port Airtel To JIO: Step By Step Guide, Document Requirements And Eligibility

Like other telecom companies, Jio has also marketed various mobile plans over the years, with the aim to attract new customers. At times, some customers might wish to change their network provider due to other reasons. If you are an existing Airtel user and wish to move to Jio network, you need not worry about losing your existing mobile number. You can have the transition done from Airtel to Jio successfully using MNP (Mobile Number Portability). You can check how to port Airtel to Jio by performing the simple steps below.

How to port Airtel to Jio

It is possible for you to continue using your current mobile number even after you change your cellular mobile network provider. This MNP process can be initiated by sending an SMS request for Airtel to Jio port. Here is the complete process to help you send a request to port Airtel to Jio SIM connection:

How to send an SMS request for Airtel to Jio port

Start a new conversation by opening your Messages / SMS app to send a message to the USSD code 1900.

In the new message draft, type ‘PORT’ (all block letters); follow it with a single space and then type your mobile number (10-digit mobile number).

Send the message drafted in the previous step as an SMS to 1900.

In a few minutes, you will get a message as a response from the number 1901. This message shall contain a UPC (Unique Porting Code) and an expiry date/time up to which that code will be valid.

Now, you can visit a nearby Jio store or Reliance Digital store. Contact the Jio customer service executive there, show him your UPC and submit the required documents as well as photographs and provide the required information (such as an alternate contact number) to register your MNP (Mobile Number Portability) request with Jio.

Once the eKYC verification is done in few minutes, the Jio executive will hand over a new Jio SIM card which will get activated in a few days, during which there will be some backend coordination with Airtel to transfer your number to Jio.

How Long Does It Take to Port Airtel to Jio?

Once the above steps are completed, it takes somewhere between five to seven business days for you to get your existing mobile number active on the new Jio network. From the time of your MNP request submission, till you get notified about the completion of the porting process, you will be able to continue using the mobile number on the Airtel network. Once the process is over, you can quickly replace the Airtel SIM card with the Jio SIM card and activate the same with a small recharge to start using the new network.

How would I know that the Airtel to Jio porting has completed successfully?

When the MNP of your mobile number has taken place successfully, you will stop receiving any signal on your Airtel connection. This would be preceded by an SMS informing you of the porting taking place by a particular date and time. The SMS would include a PIN number (5 digits) for tele-verification on the Jio network. When porting has taken place & you lose signal, remove the Airtel SIM card and replace it with the Jio SIM card given to you. Tele-verify by calling 1977 from your Jio SIM and provide the 5 digit PIN received on the alternate number, to activate your Jio connection.

What are the documents and other pre-requisites to port Airtel to Jio connection

No outstanding dues (for post-paid subscribers of Airtel network) before starting the porting process

Two passport-sized photographs and original Aadhar card (or another valid address proof such as Voter ID, Passport, or Driving Licence)

You should have been an Airtel customer for at least 60 days prior to porting from Airtel to Jio

What to know before making an application for Airtel to Jio port (Postpaid)

It would be helpful to ensure that you have paid dues from your past billing cycle and if you are applying for an Airtel to Jio port around the end of your current billing cycle.

It is also helpful to pay a little extra money for excess usage charges that might take place on your Airtel connection before your porting to Jio successfully takes place.

What to know before making an application for Airtel to Jio port (Prepaid)

While there would be no pending dues in case of a prepaid connection, making your porting application towards the end of your existing prepaid plan would ensure you do not lose validity, minutes, data and other services on Airtel that you have already paid for

What is a UPC and what to do when the UPC expires?

The UPC (Unique Porting Code) is a verification code sent by your telecom service provider in response to your request for mobile number portability. It is required by the other cellular company to which you intend to port your connection, in order to proceed with your MNP request. Without it, a customer service executive of Jio (in this case) cannot verify your MNP request nor issue you a new Jio SIM card connection for your existing number. Every UPC has a validity of five days and expires after the exhaustion of this validity period. So it must be provided to Jio within five days of sending an MNP request. However, if your UPC has expired, do not worry. After expiry, you need to resend the message to 1900 to get a new UPC.

With the help of MNP, you can quickly execute the process of moving your mobile number from your existing Airtel network to the new Jio network. You simply have to follow the above steps to ensure a hassle-free transition from Airtel to Jio port. If you need further information, you can contact the customer support team or stores of the respective networks, for assistance.