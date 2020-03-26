Jio APN Settings For Faster 4G Internet; Learn How To Change APN Settings For Reliance Jio

Mobile network operator companies provide APN (access point) settings to their users to access internet services. However, every company has its unique access point and almost the same internet configuration. The configuration name for Reliance Jio APN is 'Jionet'. An individual can easily make Reliance Jio APN on their smartphone.

How to use Reliance Jio APN Settings on android smartphones?

Open your mobile's Settings app or Settings option. Click on "Mobile Network" or "Sim & Network" setting. Go to "Jio 4G" option and open "Access points names". Create a new Internet setting or edit the current one. (Reliance Jio APN Settings Details)

Connection Name: Internet

APN (Access Point): Jionet

Server: www.google.com

Authentication Type: PAP

APN Type: default

APN Protocol: IPv4/IPv6

APN Roaming Protocol: IPv4/IPv6

Bearer: LTE

(Click on Menu and then Save to save this new Jio internet setting.)

Setup Reliance Jio Internet Settings on Windows smartphone

Go to Settings on your Windows smartphone Click on 'Mobile+GSM' option. Set Data roaming option to 'Don't Roam'. Set the connection speed to '4G' Then, go back and open the 'Access point' option. Now click on 'Add icon'. Connection Name: Jio Set APN to - jionet Finally, Press OK to make this setting active.

How to Change Jio 4G Settings or Jio APN Settings on your iPhone devices?

Connect your iPhone to a remote WiFi connection. Open browser app and then go to 'www.unlockit.co.nz' as soon as the site opens, scroll down to 'Create APN' option. Choose 'Reliance Jio' from the drop-down list. Finally, click on ‘Create APN’ Option. You will be asked to install the profile on the new page. Click on Install option to install Jio APN settings.

