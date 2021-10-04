How To Report Apple App Store Scams? Learn How To Use This New IOS15 Feature

Recent updates from The Verge confirms that Apple has now updated their App Store platform and the users are now able to directly report an app from its listing. Several users have already complained about this issue which has almost pushed the makers to update their App Store with a new-and-improved version of its “Report a Problem” button.

Well-known scam hunter, Kosta Eleftheriou has also taken to his Twitter account to confirm that Apple has now added a dedicated “Report a scam or fraud” option in the drop-down menu for the app with the recent iOS15 update. Before this change, the users had to go all the way down to the bottom of the Apps or Games tab to report an app. Adding this new feature to the App Store might just help Apple to keep their store away from such scam applications.

How to report Apple App Store Scams?

The latest update released by Apple for their App Store brings in new App Store reporting options including “Report suspicious activity,” “Report a quality issue”, “Request a refund” or “Find my content”. All of these were not available before and several users had already spoken up about this missing feature from the App Store. Apart from these changes, Apple has been on the top of its game by bringing in several new changes to its App Store. One of the most prominent changes includes an option for developers to finally notify customers of third-party payment methods. Currently, the American tech giant is working on releasing a new set of laptops from the community.

Apple usually holds a launch event during October that introduces the new generation of MacBooks. They have now released anything official about the release of these 2021 laptops till now but several industry experts are relying on the makers to release new generations of their laptops now. According to recent information released by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, the upcoming MacBook Pros will have “3456 x 2234 Retina” and “3024 x 1964 Retina,” resolution.

It is a bit shocking to see such resolutions because none of them is currently supported by any Apple laptops. Makers are also going to bring in a brand-new Apple silicon-chip processor called the M1X. Apple is also trying to make the laptops more accessible by adding external ports for an SD card slot and HDMI.