How To Set Up Voicemail On Android? Learn To Change Your Voicemail Greeting On Android OS

Android smartphones constitute the most used complex operating system in the world, with the newly launched Android v10 (Q) being the latest off the production line. Android smartphones have come to entail a simple user interface and an ability to use virtually all the apps, and a lot more. Many smartphone makers catering to Indian users prefer using Google-owned AndroidOne OS or create Android-based operating systems to meet the need of the users. Tech biggies like OnePlus, Oppo, Nokia, Vivo, and Motorola are some of the many Android smartphone companies that operate widely in India.

While Android is no doubt an easy operating system to use, there have been many cases where smartphone users find themselves confused on how to set up their voicemail to greet people when they are not available. However, Android users do not have to worry as they can easily set up voicemail greets on Android smartphones which will not only help people record voicemails, but also help in setting up a good image for your caller. If you are wondering how to set up voicemail on Android smartphones, here is all you need to know.

How to set up Voicemail Greetings on Android smartphone devices?

Open the Google Fi application.

Then go to the 'Account' section in the menu.

Now, in the 'Phone settings' option, tap on the 'Voicemail Manage greeting' option.

To record your greeting, tap on the 'Microphone' icon. A user can record up to 40 seconds while setting up a voicemail greeting.

In case the app asks for permission to record audio, tap on 'Allow'.

Later, tap on 'Keep' to save your greeting or 'Redo' if you wish to record it again.

Now, just name your greeting and tap 'Save'.

How to change your voicemail greeting on Android?

On Android devices above Android 5 (Lollipop), open the Phone app.

Then, press and hold "1" to call your voicemail.

Now, enter your PIN and press "#".

Press "*" for the menu.

Press "4" to change settings.

Press "1" to change your greeting.

Make sure to follow all the instructions.

