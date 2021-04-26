How To Track Lost Mobile With IMEI Number? How To Identify IMEI Number?

Quick links:
How to track lost mobile with IMEI number (Image Source: Shutterstock)
Losing a phone is one of the biggest worries a person could face because of the sheer significance of the gadget today. Many apps like Find my Phone have been introduced in view of this circumstance but unfortunately, they're all useless without an Internet connection. The Government of India had taken notice of this growing concern and was actively working on a project to aid, with the aim of reducing the rate of theft and counterfeit mobile businesses. As a result, the IMEI number was introduced. An IMEI number is a unique identification number provided to each mobile phone that helps users search for their phones without a SIM Card, Intenet access, or GPS access.
An IMEI number will be provided in the box in which the handset was delivered. Each mobile package is plastered with a sticker that contains product information. Along with general information like model number and serial number, a 15-digit number will also be provided above the bar code. The 15-digit number is identified as the IMEI number and can be used in unforeseen circumstances like losing a phone. Each IMEI number is unique to a mobile set and can never be changed or replaced, unlike a SIM card. Therefore, a user is always advised to store the IMEI number the moment they get their hands on the mobile package. One must know how to track lost mobile with IMEI number like second nature.