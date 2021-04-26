How To Track Lost Mobile With IMEI Number? How To Identify IMEI Number?

Losing a phone is one of the biggest worries a person could face because of the sheer significance of the gadget today. Many apps like Find my Phone have been introduced in view of this circumstance but unfortunately, they're all useless without an Internet connection. The Government of India had taken notice of this growing concern and was actively working on a project to aid, with the aim of reducing the rate of theft and counterfeit mobile businesses. As a result, the IMEI number was introduced. An IMEI number is a unique identification number provided to each mobile phone that helps users search for their phones without a SIM Card, Intenet access, or GPS access.

How to track lost mobile with IMEI number?

Users must first report the lost mobile case to the police. Thereafter, the user must contact their service provider to commence the procedure of issuing a duplicate SIM card. Visit the official website of CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) - https://ceir.gov.in/ On the homepage, the link of "Block Stolen/Lost Mobile" will be displayed and highlighted in red. Click on it. The user will be redirected to the request form. Enter mobile number, IMEI number, police complaint number along with a scanned copy of the police complaint among other details. An OTP will be sent to the number that was entered. Please note that the number registered in the form should be the same number that was active on the phone before it got lost. A request ID will then be provided with which the user can check the status of their request and unblock the IMEI number in the future.

How to identify an IMEI number?

An IMEI number will be provided in the box in which the handset was delivered. Each mobile package is plastered with a sticker that contains product information. Along with general information like model number and serial number, a 15-digit number will also be provided above the bar code. The 15-digit number is identified as the IMEI number and can be used in unforeseen circumstances like losing a phone. Each IMEI number is unique to a mobile set and can never be changed or replaced, unlike a SIM card. Therefore, a user is always advised to store the IMEI number the moment they get their hands on the mobile package. One must know how to track lost mobile with IMEI number like second nature.

Image Source: Shutterstock