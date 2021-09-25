How to use the Apple Maps Look Around feature to see street views in selected cities?

Quick links:
IMAGE: APPLE.COM
Along with iOS 15, Apple has launched a bunch of new features for iPhone users, including the ability to hide personal emails, Tab Groups, the ability to select sound profiles, and an advanced Apple Maps functionality as well. There is another feature that is quite useful: the street view for Apple's navigation service, which is also called Apple Look Around feature. It is very similar to Google Map's street view and lets a user explore the area nearby. Keep reading to know about how to use Apple Maps Look Around feature.
Although the feature is available for selected cities around the world, the list is being updated constantly as iPhones users are present across the globe. The feature will help users get an idea about what a location looks like without leaving their place. In the daily course, the Apple Look Around feature will allow users to view specific parts or locations or a city in all directions from the point of view. The feature is supported on Apple devices running iOS 13 or later. The Apple Look Around feature can be used in two ways - by address and by location.