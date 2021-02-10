How To Change Home On Apple Maps? A Detailed Step-by-step Guide

Apple Maps is a popular web mapping service which is available across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS devices. The app offers a range of useful features such as estimated times of arrival for automobile, public transportation navigation and a lot more. If you are an iPhone user, chances are you already use Apple Maps and have already familiarized yourself with the service.

Similar to Googe's map service, you can use Apple Maps to navigate around the city and visit all of your favourite destinations. But unlike Google Maps, it doesn't come with its own option for the Home address which can be adjusted from the app's interface. It actually utilizes the Home address which is set in the Contacts card. This can obviously make things confusing for a lot of users. So today, we show you how you can easily change home in Apple Maps.

How to change Home on Apple Maps?

As noted earlier, Apple Maps uses the Home address which is set up on your Contacts card. However, you can easily change it by following these steps:

Step 1: Launch the Contacts app on your device and look for your contact card. It is displayed at the top of your contacts list and has a 'My Card' label with your name on it.

Step 2: Click on the 'My Card' option.

Step 3: Click on the 'Edit' button which can be found at the top of the screen.

Step 4: Now, scroll down on the page and look for the 'Home' section.

Step 5: In the 'Home' section, you can edit the existing Home address. If the area is black, you need to click on the 'Add Address' icon and enter your desired Home address.

Step 6: Once you have entered the address, just click on the 'Done' option on top of the screen.

You should note that the Apple Maps app may take a while before it detects the new address that is saved in your Contacts app. Also, make sure that you close and re-open Apple Maps so a change is detected.

Image credits: cardmapr | Unsplash