Instagram Recently Deleted Feature Allows Users To Restore Deleted Posts: Here's How

Quick links:
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM
Instagram users must have gone through a time when they deleted a post or story and wish it can be restored. While it was not possible earlier, Instagram released a feature earlier this year that allows users to restore both deleted posts and stories. The feature is called Recently Deleted and is available on both Android and iOS mobile platforms. Keep reading to know more about how to restore deleted posts on Instagram using recently deleted. Deleted posts and stories shall remain in the Recently Deleted menu for up to 30 days, after which they will be permanently deleted.
On the official release, Instagram says, "We know hackers sometimes delete content when they gain access to an account, and until now people had no way of easily getting their photos and videos back. We will ask people to first verify that they are the rightful account holders when permanently deleting or restoring content from Recently Deleted." Adding to it, Instagram says "We’re rolling out Recently Deleted, a feature to help you manage your content. We know this is something people have been asking for and now, for the first time, you can review and restore deleted content in the Instagram app."
(Image: Instagram)