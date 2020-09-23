IOS 14 AirPods Not Working With Automatic Switching: Here Is List Of Compatible Devices

Apple's latest treat comes with the iOS 14 update which has introduced its users with various intriguing new features for the AirPods and AirPods Pro as well. The Spatial Audio, Automatic Device Switching, Headphone Accommodations, and Battery Notifications are added to make the AirPods more user friendly and useful. Continue reading to know more about the compatible AirPods which support these new iOS features.

iOS 14 AirPods not working with Automatic Switching

The Automatic Switching was first announced with the launch of iOS 14/iPadOS 14. This feature lets the AirPods switch between the compatible devices when the user signs in with the same iCloud account. For example, when a user is connected to the Apple Music on the iPhone and wants to listen to songs on Apple Watch, then all he needs to do is turn on the Apple Watch and the AirPods will automatically switch to the device which is currently playing any media. With this feature, there is no need to open the Bluetooth Settings and connect a new device every time.

The Required OS to use the Automatic Device Switching feature with AirPods are listed below:

iOS 14,

iPadOS 14,

macOS Big Sur, or later.

Also make sure to update the AirPods Pro Firmware to its latest build. The Automatic device switching on AirPods Pro works after updating the firmware to the latest version. The build version should be 3A283. To check the firmware version, open the Settings app on your iPhone, then go to General > About > Choose the name of your AirPods, then you can check the version in your iPhone.

iOS 14 Airpods Switching Not Working: List of Compatible AirPods

All the AirPods are not compatible with the Automatic Device Switching feature. Below is the list of headphones that support automatic switching. One thing to note is that the original AirPods Original is not supported by the Automatic Device Switching.

AirPods Pro

AirPods (2nd Generation)

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats

Beats Solo Pro

The list of devices on which the automatic device switching works: iPhone 6S, 6S Plus or later, All iPad Pro Models, iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4, iPad (5th Gen) or later, Apple Watch Series 3 or later, iMac (2014), MacBook (2015), MacBook Pro (Late 2013), MacBook Air (2013).

