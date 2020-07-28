IOS 14 Beta 3 Release Notes And Changes: What's New In The Latest Update?

The new iOS 14 Beta 3 update comes with many alluring features that are surprising for many iOS users. The third beta version of iOS 14 comes with some unexpected features such as allowing users to now share Apple Music songs, albums, and playlists to Snapchat Stories from the Music app. One of the other most alluring features that have been blowing minds of many beta developers is the new Health app changes for hand wash and more. If you are wondering about the iOS 14 Beta 3 release notes and changes, here is all we know so far.

iOS 14 beta 3 release notes

Image ~ iPhone Screengrab

iOS 14 beta 3 changes

For the first time, a new popup appears when a user opens iOS 14 widgets which reads: “Press and hold a widget to reorganize them. In jiggle mode, tap the plus in the top left to add the widget”.

A new popup also appears while editing the iOS 14 home screen for the first time and it says “Hide unorganized home screen pages by tapping the page dots”.

The Clock app has new widgets and these new widgets were already teased by Apple before however, they were absent in the beta 1 and beta 2.

The Music app has a new app icon.

Now users can share Apple Music songs, albums, and playlists to Snapchat Stories in the new iOS 14 beta 3 new options.

The other changes in the Music app contain a widget in it that features a colourful background and one can also spot some new icons in the Library interface of the iOS 14 beta 3 changes in the Music app.

A Storage bug that has been troubling beta testers since iOS 14 beta 1 and 2 has finally been fixed in the latest update. It was necessary for the users as this bug caused major issues for some iPhone users.

One of the most alluring features of the iOS 14 beta 3 update is the new Health app specification that sends a notification to the users if they have not washed their hands within a few minutes of arriving home.

The Memoji mask design has also been changed, as per reports. However, it only seems that the mask looks flat wherein the previous Memoji it used to have folds in the mask.

Users can now obtain any app's contextual menus in the App Library list view itself.

The iOS 14 beta 3 update also features the removal of 3D Touch and iOS 14 beta 3 Weather widgets temporarily.

There is a new doorbell and camera icon in the Home app after the iOS 14 beta 3 changes were introduced.

The iOS 14 beta 3 updates are accompanied by the macOS Big Sur beta 3, tvOS 14 beta 3, iPadOS 14 beta 3 and watchOS 7 beta 3. The new features that are turning up in the latest beta have been making fans go crazy. The iOS 14 beta 4 is expected to roll out soon as the iOS 14 beta 3 update was recently released in just two weeks after iOS 14 beta 2 was presented by Apple.

