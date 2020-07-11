Is Foxconn From China? Read Details About IPhone Manufacturer Set To Invest $1bn In India

Amid the ongoing anti-China sentiment almost all over the world due to its poor handling of COVID-19 pandmeic, various Chinese apps and companies have also come under scanner for privacy concerns. Taking a straight swipe at apps based in China, India recently banned as many as 59 Chinese applications that apparently threaten the privacy by misusing data of users. After the latest ban, iPhone supplier Foxconn has planned to invest to the tune of USD one billion in India, according to reports. People are now wondering is Foxconn from China?

Is Foxconn from China?

Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronic contract manufacturer, is not a Chinese company. Registered as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., the company trades as Foxconn Technology Group and is better known as Foxconn. The Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer has its headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei City. Founded by Terry Gou, who is also the chairman, the company is the largest private employer in Taiwan.

Foxconn to invest $ 1 billion in India

Faxconn’s plan of investing $1 billion in India is touted to be Apple’s move to shift iPhone production away from China and hence reduce its dependence on the country. The move comes in the wake of the rising tensions between the US and China. An international news agency has reported that there is a strong request from Apple to its clients to move part of the iPhone production out of China.

Foxconn reportedly plans to expand operations at its Sriperumbur plant, currently responsible for iPhone XR production. Foxconn will add models to the facility's assembly list over the next three years, sources of the news agency said. While no official confirmation has been made by Foxconn yet, the move is also seen as a setback for China which already shares strained relations with Taiwan. A recent report suggested that Taiwan is even preparing for a possible end to a landmark trade deal with China.

India bans Chinese apps

India, on June 29, banned 59 Chinese apps “engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order.” Now the Indian government has posed 79 questions to the apps on varying topics including financing, data security, funds, parent company, harvesting data of Indians, according to the sources. These companies which include TikTok, Helo and Xiaomi have been given 3 weeks' time to answer these questions.

Among the applications that will no longer be accessible are TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, DU Battery Saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browsers, Virus Cleaner, Apus Browser, among others. Check out the tweet featuring the list of 59 Chinese apps:

