IPhone 12 Ring Of Magnets Mystery Solved? A New Leak Reveals More Insights

The final piece of the puzzle for the mysterious iPhone 12 Magnetic coil has finally been found. There have been several predictions and revelations regarding this incredible specification, however, a report by 9to5Mac has revealed major details that say the new iPhone 12 series will come with a circular array of magnetic coils as a part of its hardware. The report also mentions that the iPhone 12 series smartphones will support a new way of charging. If you have been wondering about iPhone 12 leaks and details, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Apple's iPhone 12 series smartphones to promote a new charging mat

A video shared by 9to5Mac reveals that there is a possible charging mat that is smaller and more effective, which will be responsible for charging the upcoming smartphones using the magnetic coil or ring of magnets attached inside. The previous rumours, as cited by 9to5Mac reveals that the ring of magnets will allow the wireless charger to perfectly attach with the smartphone which has been one of the major problems Qi chargers that do not use free positioning technology. The new accessory was unveiled by Jordan Kahn who is the Senior Editor at 9to5Mac.

Video claims to show Apple magnetic wireless charger prototype. More at @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/BDReuIIW4C — Jordan Kahn (@JordanKahn) September 17, 2020

Also Read | How to change app icons color on iOS 14? Here's a simple guide

The quest to find out more about the ring of magnets or the magnetic coil inside the iPhone 12 series smartphones started when a popular YouTuber, Filip Koroy (EverythingApplePro), shared a video about the same on his channel. The video shows how the coil looks inside the body of Apple's upcoming smartphone. The YouTuber said that the coil might make magnetic mobile covers/ cases more effective as it will release enough magnetic force to ensure the phone's safety. However, the reports by 9to5Mac reveal that this new feature could be a key for a new accessory's entry in the technological market.

Also Read | Tune Track Spotify widget not working in iOS 14? Here's how to fix it

Also Read | iOS 14 charging sound: How to change charging sound in iOS 14?

When does iPhone 12 come out?

According to what Prosser said, Apple will most likely have the iPhone 12 launch event on October 12, 2020. He also mentioned that the pre-orders for the new iPhone will start right after a week of the launch event. Jon Prosser revealed that the iPhone 12 would be announced on October 12 while the shipping would start from October 19. In his post, he also claimed that the iPhone 12 Pro devices would go on sale somewhere in November.

I’ll just leave this here in case... https://t.co/9umqJqSzwq — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 1, 2020

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

Also Read | iOS 14 charging sound: How to change charging sound in iOS 14?