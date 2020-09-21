Tune Track Spotify Widget Not Working In IOS 14? Here's How To Fix It

iOS 14 has been finally been released to all the users on September 1, 2020. Fans are finding it quite interesting to use the latest features. From new Widgets design to the latest News App update, there are several new things to explore on your iOS 14 powered iPhone. However, a new app called TuneTrack is stealing all the attention of the Spotify fans. The third-party app allows users to add Spotify Widget to their iOS 14 customizable home screen. Nevertheless, many people have started reporting about TuneTrack not working issues. If you are facing similar issues, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
TuneTrack is a third-party application that is slowly gaining popularity as it is allowing music lovers to add the widgets of their favourite music apps on their iOS 14 home screen. As we all know that iOS 14 allows users to customize their home screen by adding customised app shortcuts and widgets, however, many apps like Spotify do not have support for iOS widgets. This is why this application has been acting as a boon for many users who want to use TuneTrack Spotify widget.
There can be two reasons why the app is not working; first, there are some issues with your smartphone and second, the app is facing some internal glitches. Check whether other users are having the same issues or not, and if the problem is only happening with you, then try the hack mentioned below.
