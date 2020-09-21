Tune Track Spotify Widget Not Working In IOS 14? Here's How To Fix It

iOS 14 has been finally been released to all the users on September 1, 2020. Fans are finding it quite interesting to use the latest features. From new Widgets design to the latest News App update, there are several new things to explore on your iOS 14 powered iPhone. However, a new app called TuneTrack is stealing all the attention of the Spotify fans. The third-party app allows users to add Spotify Widget to their iOS 14 customizable home screen. Nevertheless, many people have started reporting about TuneTrack not working issues. If you are facing similar issues, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is TuneTrack app?

TuneTrack is a third-party application that is slowly gaining popularity as it is allowing music lovers to add the widgets of their favourite music apps on their iOS 14 home screen. As we all know that iOS 14 allows users to customize their home screen by adding customised app shortcuts and widgets, however, many apps like Spotify do not have support for iOS widgets. This is why this application has been acting as a boon for many users who want to use TuneTrack Spotify widget.

How to add TuneTrack Spotify widget?

Download TuneTrack for free from the App Store.

Once you have the app installed, open it and sign in with your Spotify account.

After completing your signing in process, head back to your iOS 14 home screen and open widgets.

You will find TuneTrack Spotify widget, just tap to add to your iOS 14 home screen.

Why is TuneTrack not working?

There can be two reasons why the app is not working; first, there are some issues with your smartphone and second, the app is facing some internal glitches. Check whether other users are having the same issues or not, and if the problem is only happening with you, then try the hack mentioned below.

Easy hacks to solve TuneTrack not connecting to Spotify

Fully close the TuneTrack app: Start by fully exiting TuneTrack (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again.

Start by fully exiting TuneTrack (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again. Check for the app and system updates: To check for TuneTrack app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu.

To check for TuneTrack app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu. Clear cache and data: You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space.

You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space. Uninstall/reinstall TuneTrack app: On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the TuneTrack app to help alleviate any issues.

On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the TuneTrack app to help alleviate any issues. Remove and add widget again

