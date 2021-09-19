iPhone 13 pre-orders: Vodafone Idea offers exciting offers including 100% rental cashback

The recently announced Apple iPhone 13 series includes four phones: iPhone 13 MIni, vanilla iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The pre-orders began on September 17 and the smartphones will go on sale from September 24, 2021. As the smartphone is about to be available in the country, telecom service provider Vodafone Idea has announced exciting pre-order offers for users.

The Apple iPhone 13 pre-orders through Vi have begun on September 18, 2021. The company says that existing subscribers will get the new iPhone 13 on the first day of its availability in India. To pre-order the smartphone, users can log on to myvi.com, Vi mobile application or over 270 retail stores across the country. The sale and delivery of the iPhone 13 models will begin from September 25, 2021.

Vodafone Idea brings iPhone 13 pre-order offers, offers 100% cashback on the rental amount

Vodafone Idea postpaid subscribers can pre-order the device from the telco's official website. Alongside, the RedX post-paid customers, those who are subscribed to the Rs, 1,099 plan and Rs, 2,299 plan will be eligible for redeeming cashback offers. The benefits for RedX customers include premium entertainment services like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix bundled along with the subscription pack. The RedX subscribers are also entitled to complimentary international roaming, airport lounge access and premium customer service.

The Indian telecommunication company has also revealed in a statement that those subscribers on the mentioned RedX plans will be eligible for 100% cashback on the first month's rental amount. To be more clear, the cost of the RedX subscription plan will be considered for the offer and not the cost of the iPhone being ordered by a customer. While those were the offers for post-paid customers, there are some benefits for the prepaid customers as well.

Vi prepaid customers who are interested in pre-ordering the device will get double data benefits on the recharge of Rs. 299 prepaid plan. Additionally, there is a weekend rollover benefit as well. For those catching up, the iPhone 13 Mini 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 69,990. The vanilla iPhone 13 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 79,900. Stay tuned for timely and relevant tech news.

Image: Apple/PTI