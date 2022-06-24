IPhone 14 Battery Capacity Tipped Ahead Of Launch: Is It Better Than IPhone 13?

Over the last few years, Apple has significantly improved the battery performance of iPhones. The change is not only reflected in the numbers that Apple advertises but in user feedback as well. Several technology reviewers have conducted extended battery tests with all the flagships available in the market, only to find out that the iPhone 13 Pro Max beats them all. The same goes for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, if not the best, they are among the best smartphones when it comes to battery backup.

iPhone 14 battery capacity leaked

As per a leak by ShrimpApplePro, Apple iPhone 14 series will come with a higher battery capacity than the iPhone 13. The tipster suggests that the vanilla iPhone 14 will come with a 3,279 mAh battery which is almost similar to the 3,227 mah battery on the iPhone 13. It is important to mention here that the iPhone 13 offers up to 18 hours of video playback. Then, the new model that could debut with the iPhone 14 lineup - the iPhone 14 Max is said to have a 4,325 mAh battery.

The leakster also mentions the battery capacity of the Pro models in the iPhone 14 lineup. So, the iPhone 14 Pro could come with a 3,200 mAh battery, which looks like a small increase over the iPhone 13 Pro with a 3.095 mAh battery. Again, it is important to note that the iPhone 13 Pro offers up to 28 hours of video playback. Given the slight rise in battery capacity and better power management on the new device, Apple might be able to provide up to 30 hours of video playback on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Last but not the least, the iPhone 14 Pro Max could come with a 4,323 mAh battery, which surprisingly, is a tad smaller than the 4,352 mAh battery capacity of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Nevertheless, readers should keep in mind that this is just a leak at the moment and while it does look realistic, Apple has not confirmed any of these figures just yet. In fact, Apple always advertises the number of hours a user can spend on the phone on a single charge.