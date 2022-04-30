IPhone 14 Leaks: New Image Suggests Pill-shape Notch On IPhone 14 Pro Models

Recently, an image of the iPhone 14's case moulds appeared on the internet. The image suggested that the upcoming iPhone 14 series won't have a 'Mini' model. Instead, the company will include a new 'Max' model in the lineup with a bigger screen. Now, yet another image has shown up on the internet, and this time, it reveals details about the display of iPhones that will be released this year.

The new image has been uploaded by a Weibo user. It clearly reveals the design of the front panels on the iPhone 14 series. As seen, the regular iPhone 14 will come with a notch, just like the current iPhone 13 modes. However, the iPhone 14 Pro will come with a dual-punch display. it seems to have a pill-shaped cutout on the left for housing Face ID and a regular cutout on the right for housing the front camera.

A leaked image shows how the new iPhone 14 Pro display would look like

Then there is the iPhone 14 Max, which seems to be a new model in the iPhone lineup. The iPhone 14 Max will be a regular iPhone 14, but with a large display. Other characteristics of the device such as a number of cameras on the rear panel and the notch on the front panel will be similar to the iPhone 14. Last but not the least, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is also shown to come with a dual-punch hole display.

Image: Weibo

It is worth mentioning that there have multiple reports and renders from different sources that suggest the same design language. The pill-shaped cutout was expected from the company before iPhone 13 came out with a slightly smaller notch. But that did not happen and iPhone 13 users are still using a smartphone with a large notch at the top of their display in 2022.

While Apple does seem to be heading towards a notch-free display, it will only be limited to the Pro models of the iPhone 14 lineup, which are more expensive than the regular models. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how Apple announces the new displays and the advanced Face ID technology that goes underneath them. Stay tuned for more updates about iPhone 14 and other tech news.