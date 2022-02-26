IPhone SE 3 Likely To Be Priced At $300; Touted As Most Affordable 5G IPhone: Reports

Over the past few days, the speculations about Apple hosting a launch event on March 8, 2022, have been getting stronger. Most recently, a publication has hinted at the price of the upcoming iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 5G. Although the credibility of sources mentioned in the report is not known, the expected price of the iPhone SE 3 as mentioned in the report is unbelievable. Keep reading to know more about the report.

An Investor's Business Daily report mentions that Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 3 could be priced at $300, reported via the sources of the analyst John Donovan at Loop Capital Markets. The report covers the topic from a business point of view and mentions that such a low price of the iPhone SE 5G will drive enormous sales for the company, hence causing a rise in the prices of its shares.

iPhone SE 5G pricing expected to be affordable

Though it seems highly unlikely for Apple to launch a 5G iPhone at such a price, the iPhone SE 5G should be affordable in general. The current generation of iPhone SE launched in 2020 is available for $399 on Apple's official website and the most affordable 5G iPhone by the company, the iPhone 12 MIni, is priced at $599. Given that Apple's 14 Bionic and A15 Bionic are the only two chipsets that enable 5G connectivity on a device, the possibility of an iPhone with these chips at an even lower price seems unlikely.

Compiling information from multiple reports and leaks on the internet, the possibility of Apple launching a new budget iPhone is very strong. While the budget iPhone has been given multiple names like iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE+ 5G and iPhone SE 2022, it is most likely to come in a similar form factor as the previous iPhone SE that was launched in 2020. Although, the smartphone was previously reported to have an iPhone XR like display, running from edge to edge. Now, it seems like the iPhone SE 3 will sport a similar form factor as seen in the past, along with refreshed internals that might include the A14 or the A15 bionic chipset.