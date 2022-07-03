IQOO Neo 6 5G with Snapdragon 870 is now available for Rs. 26,999: Here is how to buy

Those who are looking to purchase a mid-range performance smartphone can look at IQOO Neo 6 as an option simply because, at its price point, the smartphone offers a balanced combination of innovation and functionality. For instance, it can handle all the day-to-day tasks and heavy games with the Snapdragon 870 chipset. It can charge up really quick with 80W FlashCharge support and for photography enthusiasts, the smartphone has a 64MP main camera.

Recently, IQOO is offering a Rs.3,000 additional discount on the listing price of the Neo 6 5G. While the regular price of the smartphone is Rs. 29,999, interested customers can use an ICICI bank credit card to avail an additional discount of Rs. 3,000, bringing down the effective price of the smartphone to Rs. 26,999. At this price point, IQOO Neo 6 5G is undoubtedly one of the best devices in the market.

IQOO Neo 6 specifications

The iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a resolution of 398 pixels per inch, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and can achieve a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by one of the most powerful mobile chipsets by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 5G processor. The chipset comes with A77 architecture, has a maximum clock speed of 3.2GHz and scores over 740K points on the Antutu benchmark.

Out of the box, the device runs on a skin based on Android 12. When it comes to storage, the company provides two models in India - one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage and the other with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the back panel, the smartphone has three camera sensors - a 64MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front panel of the smartphone has a 16MP camera for taking selfies.

To power the IQOO Neo 6 throughout the day, there is a 4,700 mAH battery that supports 80W fast wired charging over a Type-C port. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. IQOO has also included a Cascade Cooling system in the device that keeps the temperature under control during long hours of gaming. Overall, the smartphone is a complete package for not only gamers but for regular users as well.