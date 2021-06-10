IQoo Z3 5G Launched: Find Out IQoo Z3 5G Price In India, Specifications And More

India is one of the top markets for medium-ranged phones. Vivo iQoo has understood the demand for reasonably priced smartphones in the Indian market and is working to deliver optimum products to it. iQoo Z3 5G has been launched in India through a virtual event that was held by the company. Many people want to learn more about iQoo Z3 5G price in India and its specifications.

iQoo Z3 5G Price in India

The iQoo Z3 5G has been launched for the Indian markets and the price range has been divided into 3 variants. The first variant will cost the person INR 19,990 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage. The second variant will cost the person INR 20,990 for 8 GB Ram and 128 GB Storage. The third and final variant will cost the person INR 22,990 for 8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage. All of the 3 iQoo Z3 5G variants can be bought in 2 color options Cyber Blue and Ace Black. The phone also has a ‘no questions asked’ return policy where the user can return the phone within 7 days of the purchase.

iQoo Z3 5G Specification List

Though the iQoo Z3 5G has a reasonable price point, it has been packed with a heavy specification list that will help the phone perform tasks that any high-end smartphone can. Vivo has concentrated on the processing power, RAM, and battery of the phone to make it the top of its class. The iQoo Z3 5G Specification List will help people learn more about what the smartphone has under the hood.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 5G 7nm Chip Octa core Processor

Display Specs: 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)

Battery Specs: The iQoo Z3 5G has a 4400mAh battery with 55W fast charging which is capable to charge the phone to 100% in 50 mins and 50% in 19 minutes.

RAM: It has a 6GB and an 8GB variant for RAM, it also has an extended RAM feature where the phone can use unused memory for RAM. The 8GB RAM will extend to 11GB RAM through this feature.

Camera: It has a 64GB triple camera setup at the back and supports 4K Video recording. It has a 16MP selfie camera.

iQoo Z3 5G Launch

The iQoo Z3 5G has been in the smartphone market for around 2 months and has been readily available in China. Vivo has now gone ahead and entered other markets with the Indian launch for iQoo Z3 5G. Through the iQoo Z3 5G Launch the people will be able to purchase this fully packed smartphone for a very reasonable price point.

