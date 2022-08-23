Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series next month and enthusiasts around the world are excited to see what's next for one of the most popular flagship smartphones. In the past few months, we have gone through endless rumours and tips related to the iPhone 14 series. While most of them corroborate each other, a recent report from a known tipster took the entire internet by surprise.

Will there be an iPhone 14 mini?

Known Apple tipster Evan Blass, in a report published on 91Mobiles, claimed that one of Apple's largest channel partners in the Asia-Pacific region had begun making preparations to sell a "mix of iPhones and iPads." However, contrary to all the previous tips, Blass mentioned that Apple's channel partner is preparing to launch four iPhones, including the vanilla iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 mini, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

However. after the report was published, the publication added an update, saying that, "at least one of the devices in this list is off-base, instead of taking another crack at the mini form factor, a separate source confirmed that Apple is poised to offer a larger size, non-Pro handset, an iPhone 14 Max." Hence, it can be concluded that Apple is not planning to release the iPhone 14 mini after all.

Apple could launch a new iPhone 14 Max instead

Those who have been following the developments related to iPhone 14 series are well aware that multiple sources have claimed that Apple is going to kill the 'mini' series this year and replace it with a new 'Max' model. We've seen case modules, screen renders and a lot more information related to the iPhone 14 Max variant. Hence, there is a good chance that Apple won't release an iPhone 14 mini, but launch an iPhone 14 Max instead.

In the past, Apple has reported that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini did not perform well to an extent that the company had to reallocate manufacturing resources, halting the production of these two smartphones. Further, the company already has the iPhone SE (2022) in place for those who want to purchase a smaller, compact smartphone. Selling both smartphones might confuse the customer and hamper the sales of either. Hence, it only makes sense for the company to release a large screen model.