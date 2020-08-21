Is Apple Using Cheaper Battery Parts To Make Cost-effective 5G IPhones?

AppleInsider recently reported that the tech giant company is currently looking to cut costs on next-generation hardware for iPhones. Apple will be using a cheaper and less complex battery technology in the near-future iPhone 12 models and for AirPods 3. One of the biggest cost-reduction techniques adopted by Apple is to use cheaper batteries, if true, this will result in the iPhone 12 housing battery boards which are inferior to the iPhone 11 by 40-50%.

iPhone 12 to use cheaper batteries?

The much-anticipated iPhone 12 has been making the headlines recently as more and more information is brought to the public by leakers. This year's iPhones will furthermore get a 30-40 percent price decrease due to its significant design changes. Besides iPhones, Apple will also be trimming down the batteries from AirPods and adapt a powering system similar to the current AirPods pro.

This year's iPhones were already in troubled waters when it was reported that this year's iPhones will not be shipping along with a power brick or earphones in the box, now, with reports suggesting that Apple will be using inferior battery technology only hints that the company is trying to reduce costs as much as they can.

While the decision has been reportedly taken to make 5G devices more cost-friendly for the end-user, Apple has been putting pressure on its suppliers to cut prices too. Apple has been reportedly putting pressure on the circuit board suppliers for the AirPods also. While the devices will support 5G, the battery mAh has also been reduced. The iPhone 12 lineup reportedly has a battery mAh range starting from 2,227 mAh to 2,815 mAh. Whereas, the standard version of iPhone 11 houses 3,110 mAh battery and the pro version had a 3,190 mAh battery.

The previous decision of not including earphones and charging brick for iPhone 12s was deemed to be a way Apple can provide 5G to users cost-effectively. A similar reason has been circulated on the internet for the company opting for cheaper battery technologies. With the iPhone 12 lineup scheduled to release sometime in Fall 2020, it will be interesting to see if the cheaper tactics used by the 2-trillion dollar company result in effective real-time performance in the iPhone 12.

