Is Jio Network Down Today? Users Report Sim Services Not Working; Read Why

The hashtag Jio down is now trending on social media as several users are now reporting issues with the mobile network. According to users, the Jio mobile network has been showing issues for the past few hours. Users are now unable to load the internet or connect to calls via the network.

The Reliance Jio cellular networks are now down for some users. The crash is expected to be a network server issue. The network crash comes only hours after WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and other apps crashed and caused major inconvenience for the users. Jio subscribers in India have now taken to Twitter to note their concerns.

Jio Network Down

While some users have posted that they are facing network issues, several users are tagging the Jio network as it is a major outage. #jiodown is trending on Twitter in India. Netizens have also posted several memes on the topic. Reliance Jio's official customer support handle, @JioCare, is being spammed with complaint tweets as more users are claiming no network connectivity.

Why Jio network is not working today?

According to data on DownDetector, there has been a sharp spike in issues reported with the Jio network since morning. The issue seems to be with connectivity. Based on the complaints, the no connectivity issue seems to have affected services around Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, and Raipur. The company's through Twitter has said that they are experiencing connectivity issues. The customer support of the company has also asked users to remain patient as they resolve the issue.

We understand your situation. We are currently experiencing connectivity issues in your location. Our team is working on the same and services will be restored as soon as possible. Appreciate your patience – Vinodraj — JioCare (@JioCare) October 6, 2021

Netizens react to Jio network outage

As the Reliance Jio network was down for customers, several users took to social media to raise their concern. Many users have now tweeted about the same while tagging the official handles of Reliance Jio and Reliance Jio's official customer support. #jiodown is trending with more than 2,000 tweets in the past one hour. A user tagged the official Twitter handle of the company in a tweet and asked, “Why isn’t it working?”

Meanwhile, several users dug up the company’s tweet from October 4 when the servers of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram had crashed. During the outage, Jio India had took to their Twitter handle and tweeted, “No it's not the internet, stop refreshing your chats,” with a smiling emoji. Several users reshared the tweet with comments asking the company to fix it as it is their problem now. “Now, Yes it is, it's internet. How much time will it take to get resolve ?” a user wrote sharing the image of the company’s tweet, while another wrote, “Now it's your turn..!!”

However, a few users also tweeted that the network issue was for some as their service was working. The company is yet to respond to the situation.

Image: PTI/ Unsplash