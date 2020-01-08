Jio Announces Voice, Video Over Wi-Fi Calling Across India

Jio on Wednesday announced the nationwide launch of its Voice and Video over Wi-Fi calling service. Jio says it has been testing this service over the past few months in order "to provide a robust experience to every customer at launch." The announcement comes weeks after Bharti Airtel expanded its Wi-Fi calling service over five to more than five Indian cities. Jio promises Wi-Fi Calling will be enabled pan-India between January 7 to January 16, 2020. Here's something you might want to know about Jio's Wi-Fi calling service.

Jio has clarified some of the main differentiators that users need to keep in mind. Jio customers can use any Wi-Fi network for Jio Wi-Fi calling. Jio has also promised that voice and video calls will 'seamlessly' switch-over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi. Jio claims its Wi-Fi calling service works on the compatible handsets However, the list of smartphones supporting Wi-Fi calling at the moment happens to be pretty limited. In what could be good news, Jio customers can also make Video over Wi-Fi calls, at no additional cost, apparently.

"At Jio, we are constantly innovating to enhance customer experience or solve their problems. At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE network," said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio.

READ | How to enable Airtel Wi-Fi calling

How to enable Jio Wi-Fi calling

If your device is compatible, go to Settings and switch Wi-Fi calling ON. Then, connect to a Wi-Fi network You can have both VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling switched on simultaneously

In related news, Bharti Airtel has expanded its Wi-Fi calling service to five new circles across the country. As a result of this expansion, Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling facility is now available across Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR. In case you are using Airtel’s home broadband and Wi-Fi service, all you need to do is to visit the Airtel Wi-Fi Calling sub-domain in order to check your device’s eligibility.