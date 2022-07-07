Lava Blaze smartphone with glass back and Android 12 OS is up for pre orders in India

Lava has announced yet another budget smartphone in India. Called the Lava Blaze, the smartphone is available for pre-orders on the official website. With a 13MP triple rear camera and a premium glass body design, the smartphone will be available to purchase in the following days. Keep reading to know more details about the Lava Blaze smartphone.

Lava Blaze specifications

Lava Blaze will come with a 6.5-inch DH+ IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and a pixel resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor, coupled with 64GB of ROM and 3GB of RAM. Additionally, the smartphone also has an expandable memory feature that allows users to convert 3GB of storage to RAM, resulting in an effective RAM of 6GB.

Out of the box, the smartphone will run on Android 12. On the rear panel, the smartphone has a 13MP triple AI camera with LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera with a screen flash. Further, the Lava Blaze has a 5,000 mAh battery that offers a talk time of 40 hours and a video playback time of 8.37 hours. For connectivity, the smartphone features 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11, USB Type-C, and Bluetooth v5.0. In addition, the smartphone has a fingerprint scanner, face unlocks and a battery saver mode.

What seems to be interesting is that Laza is offering a 100-day free screen replacement. Lastly, the smartphone is being launched in four elegant finishes including Red, Blue, Black and Green. While the Lava Blaze is up for pre-orders on the official website, the sale will start on July 13, 2022. Additionally, the first 500 pre-orders will also get a chance to win free Probuds. The price of Lava Blaze has been set at Rs. 8,699.