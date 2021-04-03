LG To Announce Shutdown Of Mobile Division On April 5: Reports

A few days ago rumours started circling around the tech and Android community that LG was going to shut down and sell off their mobile development division. A couple of weeks back, a South Korean newspaper called Dong-A Ilbo had reported that LG was planning to shut down their mobile division over sustained losses over the past few years. The mobile department of the company was suffering massive losses and was couldn't break even on their investments, as reported by Dong-A Ilbo. Now, a new report from another South Korean news media website called The Korean Times has reported that LG is planning to announce quitting the mobile race on April 5, 2021. Read on to know the details about the LG mobiles shut down.

LG Mobiles Shut Down

After many weeks of rumours that LG was planning to exit the mobile industry, The Korean Times has reported that LG is going to announce its exit from the mobile market on April 5 in a press conference. LG has not made any official comment on the news yet, but here is an excerpt from The Korean Times report, '“LG Electronics appears to have decided to pull out of its money-losing smartphone business and entered into a transition process to relocate its mobile communications employees to other business units.”

LG is a brand that's often known for its innovation and courage in trying new things with its smartphones. LG was the first-ever company and is still the only company that provides a Quad-DAC system in their phones, meaning the phone can play the highest levels of audio files and support even the most powerful headphones that cannot run on other smartphones.

Their LG G8X Thinq was the first smartphone to bring a detachable foldable screen which has a practical application at a price many times lower than Samsung's foldable phones. Their latest innovation is the LG Wing 5G, a sleek foldable device that is set to compete against the Samsung Galaxy Fold series. Still, even with all these innovations and features, LG mobiles often lag behind when it comes to sales.

As per XDA Developers, LG had been suffering losses for the past half a decade. LG's mobile division had been at a loss as early as 2015, and the company kept pumping money into the failing business. According to XDA, LG had started looking for potential buyers for their mobile business and had been in talks with Volkswagen and Vingroup JS, but things didn't work out. We will get confirmation of LG's future in the mobile industry on April 5. Stay tuned for more tech and Android news.

Image Source: LG Website