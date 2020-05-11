Xiaomi Mi 10 5G: Price, Specifications And Pre-order Details

Xiaomi is amongst the leading sellers of android smartphones in India. Recently, the company has launched its latest smartphone called the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G. This new smartphone has many incredible characteristics such as Android 10 OS with Quad Camera feature and 30W Fast Charging. It has many alluring features that are perfect for your smooth user interface.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G specifications:

Display Size: 6.67 Inch 3D Curved AMOLED Screen SoC with TrueColor display

6.67 Inch 3D Curved AMOLED Screen SoC with TrueColor display Resolution: 1080*2340 Pixels

1080*2340 Pixels Refresh Rate: 90Hz

90Hz RAM: 8GB

8GB Internal Storage: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 OS: Andriod 10, MIUI 11

Andriod 10, MIUI 11 Rear Camera: Quad Camera [108MP+13MP+2MP+2MP]

Quad Camera [108MP+13MP+2MP+2MP] Front Camera: 20MP

20MP Battery Capacity: 4780mAh

4780mAh Charging: 30W Fast Charging

Apart from all these features, the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G has a microdot-notched display design with a contrast ratio of 5000000:1. The Mi 10’s panel also supports a 180Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also offers Adreno 650 GPU that makes it reportedly 25 per cent faster than its predecessor. It also supports Liquid Cool 2.0 Vapor Champer for heat dissipation.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G price

The 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB storage variant of Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is priced at Rs 49,999 in India. The organisation is also selling the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G price of the 256GB storage variant starts at Rs 54,999 in India. However, currently, the smartphone is available for pre-order, and the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G model will go on sale in India via Amazon.in. For pre-orders of the Mi 10 smartphone, users can get free Mi wireless earphones in India. HDFC Bank cardholders can try their luck as they can get up to Rs 3,000 cashback on the pre-booking of the android phone. There is also a no-cost EMI option and the pre-orders page will go live at 2:00 pm on May 11.

