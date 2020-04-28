MIUI 12 Release Date & Eligible Devices List: Xiaomi To Announce MIUI 12 After 3000 RTs

The Xiaomi is all set to launch the newer version of its Android-based software called MIUI 12 for its android smartphones in the market. The MIUI 12 version will be the latest version and the successor of MIUI 11 with newer features that include advanced privacy, AI calling, new gestures and more. The biggest highlight of MIUI 12 is the new Dark Mode 2.0 that has been intriguing many tech-savvy people in the market.

The much-awaited MIUI 12 was previously announced to be launched on April 27. However, fans are still waiting for the big announcement as the Chinese tech company has not yet announced the release.

MIUI 12 release date

MIUI 12 was supposed to be released on April 27. However, Xiaomi has not announced the big release. But, an individual can most likely expect the release of the Android-based operating software today i.e. April 28, 2020. Xiaomi has teased its fans on social media by asking them for 3000 Retweets for its latest post and then MI will announce the release of the MIUI 12 version.

RT over 3,000 times then Mi will ask @miuirom to announce the #MIUI12 global launch day.

MIUI 12 eligible devices list

The first batch (June 2020)

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom, K30 Pro, K30 5G, K30

Redmi K20 Pro Premium, K20 Pro, K20

The second batch (Not specified)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, Mi Mix 2s

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi CC9, Mi CC9 Meitu Edition, Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 8 UD, Mi 8 Transparent Edition, Mi 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7

The third batch (Not specified)

Xiaomi Mi CC9E

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 SE

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi 6X

Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A

Redmi 7, Redmi 7A

Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A

Redmi Note 5

Redmi S2

