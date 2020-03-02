Android 10 Update Is Finally Rolling Out For MI A3, Common Bugs Reported

Xiaomi has been working hard to deliver their version of the latest Android 10 OS for its top-of-the-line handsets and had recently rolled out the stable version of Android 10 update for the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Apparently, the company has been on a roll lately and has also started to bring the much-anticipated Android 10 update to its Mi A3 handsets.

Android 10 features in Mi A3

The latest update comes in at 1.3 GB and brings all the usual Android 10 features that are available on other devices running on Android 10. The change-log highlights the dark theme feature, gesture navigation 3.0, and privacy controls. Other notable changes include improved design, an optimised sidebar, updated icons, optimised screenshot feature, smoother animation, amongst others. Additionally, the latest Android 10 update has also been optimised for increased system stability with reduced lag.

Common bugs reported by Mi A3 users after the latest Android 10 update

Xiaomi has stated that the Android 10 update will be offered to only a limited number of Mi A3 users at the time. This is because the latest update appears to be quite buggy as reported by owners of the Mi A3 device. Some of the most common bugs include:

Fingerprint reader not functioning properly

Device boot loops randomly after making calls

Corrupted SD card error, or MicroSD bugs

Camera app crashes after switching on Pro Mode

Should Mi A3 users upgrade to Android 10 already?

While the Mi A3 owners may be tempted to try out the host of new features that come with the latest Android 10 update, it would be advisable to remain on Android Pie until the company comes up with a more functional build of the update, considering how buggy the current version is.

If you are a Mi A3 user and have installed the latest update on your device, let us know in the comments about the issues you have faced and your experience with Android 10.

Image credits: mi.com