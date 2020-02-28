Realme X Android 10 Update Rolled Out, Check Out Complete Change-log

Realme has finally made the much-awaited Android 10 update live for its users. Realme X and Realme 5 Pro have started receiving Android 10 update and have become the third and fourth devices by the company to receive the update. It is arriving with build number RMX1971EX_11_C.01 and brings the Realme UI v1.0 based on Android 10.

Realme x Android 10 is a staged rollout

The new update brings a host of new features to both the smartphones, however, it should be noted that the new Android 10 update is just a staged rollout by the company and is only being offered to a limited number of Realme X and Realme 5 Pro users in order to ensure stability. After testing for bugs and errors, the update will be pushed to the masses in coming days. Realme is yet to update the manual download links on their official website.

In January, the company brought the Android 10-based Realme UI to the Realme XT in India. The proprietary interface features a few changes over their existing ColorOS custom ROM. Realme calls the new UI ‘Real Design’ and it comes with an optimised Smart Sidebar feature, two new features for Assistive Ball users (pie gestures), bubbles, optimised three-finger screenshot, Focus Mode, new wallpapers and live wallpapers, smoother animation and dark mode, among others. Realme Share now supports sharing files with OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi users.

Complete change-log for both Realme X and Realme 5 Pro

Visuals

Updated UI to Realme UI

Brand new Real Design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient.

Smart Sidebar

Optimised user interface and improved one-handed operation.

Optimised Smart Sidebar: Replaced File Console with File Manager; removed OSIE Visual Effect and No Notification Alerts.

Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen Mode.

Added two new features: “Assistive Ball Opacity” and “Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App”.

Optimised the Floating Window feature for more apps.

Added Bubbles: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse or open the app.

Screenshot

Optimised 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe to take a screenshot of the selected part of the screen (partial screen capture). Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot.

Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound.

Optimised screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release it to share it, or drag it down and release it to take a long screenshot.

Navigation Gestures 3.0

New Android 10 optimised navigation gestures

Optimised gestures: All gestures will have support in landscape mode.

System

Added Focus Mode to help minimise outside distractions while learning or working.

Added a brand new charging animation.

Optimised the 'Quick Settings' UI to ease one-handed device operation.

A new pause feature for screen recording.

A new floating window and added settings for screen recording.

New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer.

Optimised system built-in ringtones.

Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility.

New management feature for recent tasks: You can view the memory of recent tasks and locked apps.

Games

Optimised visual interaction for Game Space.

Optimised loading animation for Game Space.

Homescreen

Added new live wallpapers.

Added artistic wallpapers.

Added option to open Global Search or the notification panel when swiping down on the Homescreen.

Added option to customise the size, shape, and style of app icons on the Homescreen.

Optimised the graphic design of password unlock to facilitate one-handed operation.

Support for animated wallpapers on the lock screen.

Added a Simple Mode for Homescreen, featuring larger fonts, icons, and a clearer layout.

Security

Random MAC address Generator: When your phone is connected to Wi-Fi, network system generates a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy.

Tools

In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating window.

Added the trim feature in Recordings.

Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather.

Added weather-adaptive animations in Weather.

Added audio source selection for screen recording.

Camera

Optimised the Camera UI for better user experience.

Optimised the Timer UI and sound.

Photos

Optimised the Album UI for a clearer structure and photo thumbnails.

Added Album Recommendations that recognise more than 80 different scenes.

Communication

Realme Share now supports sharing files with OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi devices.

Optimised the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience.

Settings

Search Settings now supports fuzzy match and contains a search history.

Music

Added Dual Mode Music Share in Realme Lab

