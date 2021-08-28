Moto E20 Leaks Confirm Release Of At Least 2 Colour Variants: Check Specifications

Motorola has been on the top of its game to compete for dominance in the Indian smartphone market. The community is excited to hear about the release of a new Moto E 20 phone. But the company has not released any official information about this phone. The interest in Moto E 20 has prompted the ones who have leaked the news to come up with some information on this Motorola smartphone and they have certainly delivered it. A recent leak from a Twitter user @Sudhanshu1414 has released two images of the Moto E 20 phones and listed out the specifications. Here is all the information available on the internet about Moto E20 Specifications and releases.

Moto E20 leaks, colour variants and release

Moto E20 press render in Grey color with full specs



-6.5", 720 x 1600, LCD, 20:09, 269 ppi

-UNISOC T606 SoC with ARM Mali-G57 GPU

-Android 11 Go

-13MP (f/2.0) Main + 2MP (f/2.4) Depth

-5MP (f/2.2) Selfie

-4000mAh, 10W

-2GB+32GB

-Dual SIM + SD card, 3.5mm jack, USB-C port

The post from @Sudhanshu1414 confirms that the upcoming Moto E20 will be available in at least two colour options. The phone is supposed to be powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC and have an LCD panel for its display. It is supposed to run on Android 11 Go also have an option to expand the memory using an external microSD card slot for storage expansion. Another set of leaks from Evan Blass confirms that the phone is codenamed "Aruba" and the model number of the phone is XT2155-1. It will have a 6.5" HD+ display with a notch along with a 5MP selfie camera. Moto E20 will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery with a USB-C charging port.

The phone is also going to have 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. Nothing official has been released about the Moto E20's pricing or availability details but the same source confirms that the American telecommunications company is currently working on the Moto E30, codenamed "Cyprus." Here is also a list of all the specifications released online. Keep an eye out for the phone's release date on the company's social media handles.

Moto E20 Specifications