Moto Edge S Price In India, Specifications, And Where To Buy - Know All The Details

Moto Edge S is a new smartphone that was initially launched by Motorola on January 26, 2021. The phone is available in Emerald Light and Snow and Mist colours. Moto Edge S is a sleek lightweight mid-range phone that provides a lot of value. Read on to know more about Moto Edge S.

Moto Edge S Price In India

As of now, Motorola hasn't announced any official price for Moto Edge S but based on its price abroad, the phone is expected to launch in the Indian markets at the base price of Rs. 22,500. The phone's base variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The more expensive variant of the phone is expected to come with 8GB RAM and 256 GB of storage. New colours like Blue and Silver are expected to be added to the existing lineup of the phone. The phone is expected to release in India sometime in the month of May.

Where to Buy Moto Edge S?

As of now, Motorola hasn't announced where the device will be launched in the Indian markets. Based on Motorola's history of releasing new phones exclusively on Flipkart, it's highly possible the Moto S will come to Flipkart first. The phone might also appear on other online merchants like Reliance, Amazon, Croma and physical stores as well.

Moto Edge S AnTuTu Score

Moto Edge S is powered by the new powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset. Moto Edge S Antutu score was shared by a company representative on social media. The device scored a total of 679860 on the AnTuTu benchmark test. The phone has a flagship-level chip more powerful than the last year's Snapdragon 865+. However, the performance of the Snapdragon 870 falls short of the company's most powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Moto Edge S Specifications

The phone packs quite a punch and has a lot of high-end specifications for a mid-range price. If the phone's performance is actually on par with its specifications, it'll serve as tough competition for other brands. Read on for Moto Edge S specifications.

Key Specifications:

Front Camera 25 MP

Battery5000 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Ram 6 GB

Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP

Display 6.7 inches OLED

Other features: