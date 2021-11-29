Moto G31 Announced In India With OLED Display And MediaTek Chipset; Check Specs, Price

After revealing five new smartphones in the international market, Motorola has launched one of them in India - the Motorola Moto G31. The smartphone comes with a 6.4" OLED display along with an octa-core MediaTek processor. It has been announced by the company today, i.e. November 29, 2021, and will be available to purchase via Flipkart from December 6, 2021. Keep reading to know more about the Moto G31 price and Moto G31 specifications.

The Moto G31 price has been revealed along with its announcement in India. The smartphone will come in two variants, along with different prices. The 4/64GB variant of the Moto G31 is priced at Rs. 12,999 and the 6/128GB model is priced at Rs. 14,999. Along with a decent set of specifications, the Moto G31 is a decent offering at the price point and will compete with products from popular companies like Realme and Samsung.

Motorola Moto G31 specifications:

Display and Processor

This time around, the Motorola G series smartphone will come with a 6.4" FHD+ OLED display, along with a peak brightness of 700 nits. A 1080 x 2400 resolution provides for a decent 409ppi display on the smartphone built on a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Moto G31 features the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which comes along with a Mali-G52 MC2 graphics processor unit. As mentioned earlier, there are two storage models - a 4/64GB base model and a 6/128GB top model. Surprisingly, the smartphone can support an external storage card of up to 1TB.

Camera

On the back panel, the Moto G31 has a triple camera setup, with a primary 50MP sensor with quad-pixel technology. Accompanying the main sensor is an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The lens is placed in a vertical alignment with a flash at the top left corner of the back panel. Then there is a centrally located Motorola badge that doubles as a fingerprint scanner on the smartphone. The front camera is centrally located on the main display and is a 13MP shooter. There are plenty of features in the Moto G31's camera application, such as Dual Capture, Spot Colour mode, Night Vision, Portrait mode and more.

Battery and connectivity

While the international variant of the smartphone ships with a 10W charger, the Indian retail box comes with a 20W charger to charge the 5,000 mAh battery. The company claims that the smartphone can last up to 36 hours and a full day on heavy usage. The device also has a 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth v5, a USB Type-C port and supports both GPS and GLONASS. Moto G31 runs on Android 11 and is a decent smartphone in its price.

Image: motorola.com