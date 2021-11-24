Moto G31 tipped to launch in India soon: Check specifications and expected price

Motorola might reveal an Indian version of the Moto G31 soon. While there are no official launch dates yet, a leak suggests that the Moto G31 will be launched by the end of this month. While the global price of the entry-level smartphone is set at EUR 199.99 (roughly translates to Rs 16,700), the tipped Indian price of the smartphone is Rs 14,999. The international variant of the smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with a 6.4" FHD+ OLED display. Keep reading to know more about the Motorola Moto G31.

According to a report by 91mobiles, Moto G31 might make its debut in the Indian market soon. The smartphone is expected to be launched by the end of this month. Additionally, Motorola might start marketing the Indian version of the smartphone very soon. As per the report, if there is a delay in launching the device in November, it will be launched early in December 2021. For those catching up, Motorola launched a total of five new smartphones earlier this month and Moto G31 is the most affordable out of them.

Moto G31 specifications

The Motorola Moto G31 has already been launched and hence the specifications of the smartphone are readily available. Along with a 6.4" FHD+ OLED display clocked at 60Hz, the smartphone runs on Android 11. On the inside, the smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The processor is combined with 4GB of RAM and internal storage of 128GB (a 64GB model might be available in India). An Indian version of the smartphone should have similar specifications, with minor tweaks.

The optical configuration of the Moto G31 consists of three lenses on the back panel and a front-facing selfie camera. The rear camera unit has a 50MP primary lens, along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. Further, the front camera is a 13MP shooter. As the smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery, it would last for a full day of usage. The battery supports 10W charging and should juice up within two hours. Since the smartphone will rival products from companies like Samsung and Realme, it will be interesting to observe the final pricing in India.