Moto G42 Spotted On Geekbench; Listing Reveals Specifications Ahead Of Launch

Motorola has finalised the Moto G42, as the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench. Usually, companies run the Geekbench benchmarking test on the smartphone towards the final stages of development. As spotted in the listing, the Moto G42 features Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset. Keep reading to know more details about the Moto G42, including its specifications, the Android version it runs on, and other details.

The Geekbench listing of Moto G42 was reported by MySmartPrice. As seen on the listing, the smartphone features Qualcomm's mid-range SoC, the Snapdragon 680 4G, which is an octa-core processor that contains four high-performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four efficient cores at 1.9GHz. The listing does not directly refer to the processor but it contains a codename 'hawao' that refers to the mentioned processor.

Moto G42 will run on Android 12

Out of the box, the Moto G42 will run on Android 12. Additionally, the Geekbench test was run on a variant that had a 4GB RAM. However, there is a good chance that Motorola will manufacture the smartphone with multiple options of RAM and storage. And now for the most important part - the Moto G42 scored 379 points in the single-core test and 1,538 points in the multi-core Geekbench test.

More details about the smartphone should surface on the internet soon as it nears launch. It is worth mentioning that reports about the smartphones surfaced a few days ago, along with word for another smartphone called the Motorola G62 5G.

Last week, some details about the Moto G42 surfaced on the internet. As per reports, the Moto G42 will carry the model number XR2233-2. The smartphone is being developed with the codename 'Hawaii+' and it should come out soon. Additionally, it is said to feature an OLED display.

According to a recent FCC listing, the smartphone will only support 4G networks. While these are the only details available about the smartphone at the moment, reports have emerged of some convincing renders of the smartphone. As seen in the images, the smartphone fits well with the rest of the Moto G-series models.

