Moto G51 5G spotted on Geekbench benchmarking app, key specifications revealed

Moto G51 5G has recently appeared on a Geekbench listing and quite a lot of details about the smartphone has been revealed. Some key specifications revealed through the listing include Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to run on Android 11 and is the successor of Moto G50 5G that was launched back in August 2021. Keep reading to know more about the specifications.

According to the Geekbench listing, the smartphone has appeared in several Geekbench benchmark testing, with single-core scores measured between 545 (highest) and 541 (lowest). In the Geekbench multi-core score, the device has managed to score 1,675 (highest) and 1,602 (lowest). Additionally, the listings confirm a major update about the spec sheet of the device - it will come with a Snapdragon 750G processor, which is a big update from the previous version of the smartphone that came with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. As for other specifications, since the smartphone is an update over Moto G50 5G, the features will be the same.

Moto G51 5G will come as an update to Moto G50 5G

Moto G50 5G was launched in the Australian market a few months ago and the upcoming smartphone will come as a successor to it. The Moto G50 5G that appeared on the Geekbench listing was running on Android 11. The smartphone features a 6.5" HD+ display with 269 pixels per inch and an 85% screen-to-body ratio built upon a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen also supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making the general transition and other graphics appear smoother. The Moto G50 5G was powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

As far as optics are concerned, the Moto G50 5G comes with a 48MP main camera, along with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front sensor on the device is a 13MP sensor. The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it supports 15W fast charging. There is a fingerprint sensor on the device as well, mounted on the side. The Moto G51 5G has not been announced by Motorolla officially, but the smartphone is expected to be an update over Moto G50 5G.