Moto G60 & Moto G40 Price In India, Specs, Release Date & More

Motorola is known for its reliable smartphones that have never failed to mesmerize users with their incredible features. After the recent announcement about the Moto G60 and Moto G40, many tech enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for its sale. That is the reason why many fans are wondering about the Moto G40 and Moto G60 price in India, where to buy and more. If you are wondering about the price, specs and release date, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where to buy Moto G60 and G40?

The newly launched Moto G6O and G40 smartphones will be available to users to buy through the official Flipkart Sale on April 20, 2021. According to the promotion page, buyers will be able to purchase the smartphone on the date mentioned above at exactly 12 PM. Below is a list of full specifications, have a look -

Moto G60 Specs and features (expected)

RAM - 6 GB RAM

Internal Memory - 128 GB ROM

Expandable - Up to 1 TB

Operating System - Android 11

Processor - Octa-core Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)

Rear Camera - Triple Rear Camera Setup with Night Vision 108 MP Ultra high-res sensor 8 MP Ultra wide + 8 MP Marco lens 2 MP Depth Sensor

Front Camera - 32 MP

Resolution - 1080 x 2400 pixels

Ratio - 20:9 ratio

PPI - ~396 ppi density

Battery - Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable

Charging - Fast charging 20W ( Turbo Power )

Display - 120 Hz 6.78 inches, 111.0 cm2 HDR10

Waterproof - IP52 water repellent ( spill protection )

NFC - Yes

SIM Size - Nano

Network - 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Colours - Gray/Silver colour options

Touch Screen - Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Moto G40 Specs and features (expected)

RAM - 4 GB RAM

Internal Memory - 64 GB ROM

Expandable - Up to 1 TB

Operating System - Android 11

Processor - Octa-core Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)

Rear Camera - Triple Rear Camera Setup with Night Vision 64 MP Ultra high-res sensor 8 MP Ultra wide + 8 MP Marco lens 2 MP Depth Sensor

Front Camera - 16 MP

Resolution - 1080 x 2400 pixels

Ratio - 20:9 ratio

PPI - ~396 ppi density

Battery - Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable

Charging - Fast charging 20W ( Turbo Power )

Display - 120 Hz 6.78 inches, 111.0 cm2 HDR10

Waterproof - IP52 water repellent ( spill protection )

NFC - Yes

SIM Size - Nano

Network - 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Colours - Gray/Silver colour options

Touch Screen - Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Moto G40 & Moto G60 Price in India

As per the official promotion page on Flipkart, the Moto G60 and Moto G40 price in India is going to be revealed on sale from April 20. Meaning, the official price of the smartphone hasn't been announced yet. The new Motorola phones such as Moto G40 & Moto G60 are expected to come in the price range of Rs 18,999 and Rs 24,999.

Moto G40 & Moto G60 release date

Moto G60 and Moto G40 smartphones have been officially announced and it seems users can purchase the phone from the given date. According to the Flipkart.com promotion page, the smartphones will go on sale on April 20, 2021, at 12 PM.

