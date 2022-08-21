Motorola announces Android 13 update for 10 smartphones: All details here

Lately, the Lenovo-owned smartphone company Motorola has been trying to capture the market by launching smartphones that are feature-rich yet affordable. Not only in India but across the globe, the company has released several G-series and Edge-series smartphones. Now, the company has officially announced the names of those models that are going to receive the Android 13 update.

In total, there are 10 Motorola smartphones that are going to receive the Android 13 update. Out of the 10 smartphones, six belong to the Moto G series, which is relatively affordable and four belong to the Moto Edge series. Although the company's website does not mention the timeline, it confirms that these Moto smartphones are going to get the latest Android operating system soon.

These Moto smartphones will get Android 13

First, let's talk about the smartphones in the Moto G series that are about to receive the Android 13 update. To begin with, the Moto G Stylus launched in 2022 will receive the latest operating system. Then there are smartphones like the Moto G 5G (2022), Moto G82 5G, Moto G62 5G, Moto G42 and Moto G32. Out of these, all the smartphones are available to purchase in India except the Moto G Stylus 2022.

Now, coming to the flagship Moto Edge series; the smartphones that are going to receive the Android 13 update soon are Moto Edge 30 Pro, Moto Edge 30, Moto Edge+ (2022) and Moto Edge (2022). Out of these, only the Moto Edge (2022) does not seem to be available in India. However, it is important to remember that the company has not declared a date on which these devices will receive the latest update.

In related news, Google has started rolling out Android 13 for Pixel devices as a first. Android 13. The operating system has been under development for quite some time and Google has released quite a lot of beta updates as well. Finally, it's making its way to devices. Additionally, Google will release the operating system for other devices soon.