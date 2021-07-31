Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro launched: Check specifications and price

Motorola Edge Series now has three new successors. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite are the latest smartphones by the company. The three devices feature a 108 MP camera, along with high refresh rate displays and a near-stock Android experience. However, none of them has the popular edges that were present in the original Motorola Edge launched last year. Keep reading for a specification overview of the three new devices by Motorola.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite specifications and price

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is the youngest sibling in the Edge lineup. It comes with a 6.7" OLED 90Hz display which supports 10-bit colour, DCI-P3 colour space and HDR10+ content. On the inside, a 5,000 mAh battery (30W TurboPower) powers a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, which is decent. The model which has been announced has 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, the headline of the device is a 108MP primary lens, which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide, a separate macro and depth sensor as well. The Motorola Edge 20 Lite price starts at EUR 349.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 31,000.

Motorola Edge 20 specifications and price

The Motorola Edge 20 is an upgrade from the Edge 20 Lite in terms of performance and price. The smartphone comes with a 6.7" OLED 144Hz display, which supports DCI-P3 colour space, 10-bit colour and HDR10+ content as well. However, unlike the Edge 20 Lite, the Edge 20 houses a 4,000 mAh battery (30W TurboPower) which is used to power a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, which comes with Adreno 642L GPU. In terms of optics, the Motorola Edge 20 comes with a 108MP primary camera, which is coupled with an 8MP 3x optical zoom lens, a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a Macro lens. The storage and memory size is similar to its younger sibling. The Motorola Edge 20 price starts at EUR 499.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 44,000.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications and price

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with flagship-level specifications. A 4,500 mAh (30W TurboPower) battery powers the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, which comes along with Adreno 640 GPU. On the inside, the smartphone is equipped with 256GB of inbuilt UFS3.1 storage and a whopping 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. While the camera module remains the Motorola Edge 20, the 3X optical zoom lens on Edge 20 is replaced by a 5x optical zoom lens on Edge 20 Pro. The display is similar to Edge 20, except the Edge 20 Pro has Amazon HDR support as well. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro price starts at EUR 699.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 62,000.