Motorola Edge 30 with Snapdragon 778G+ might launch in India soon, tipster suggests date

Motorola Edge 30 might launch in India soon, While the smartphone has been revealed in the global market a couple of days ago, tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that it will launch in India on May 12, 2022. However, the Lenovo-owned company has not confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in India. Keep reading to know more about its specifications and expected price.

Most recently, Motorola has launched the Moto G52 in India, which comes as the successor to Moto G51 launched earlier this year. It is a decent smartphone that comes with a 90Hz pOLED display at an affordable price and is available to purchase in the country. Following this, Motorola could be gearing up to launch a mid-range smartphone, which will be India's first smartphone with a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset.

Motorola Edge 30 specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display that supports up to 144Hz refresh rate. Users will also be able to view HDR10+ content on the screen of this smartphone. Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 30 is powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC coupled with Adreno 642L GPU. It is important to mention that Motorola Edge 30 is the first smartphone in the world to come with the Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which is the successor of Snapdragon 778G.

The rear panel of the smartphone has a triple camera setup, which consists of a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth camera. On the front panel, the device also has a 32MP selfie shooter. With up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the smartphone supports 5G connectivity, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and GPS. The global variant of the smartphone also features a 4,020 mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging support.

Motorola Edge 30 price

In April last week, the device was launched in the global market for EUR 449.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 36,000. It is expected that the smartphone will be launched in India for the same price as the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Overall, the smartphone will be a decent competitor to mid-range devices from Samsung like the Galaxy A73 and OnePlus like the OnePlus 10R. Stay tuned for more updates related to Motorola Edge 30 and other tech news.